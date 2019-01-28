Nivrana, a tribute band that plays songs made famous by — yes, you guessed it — Nirvana, is playing a show on Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $13 on the day of the show.

9 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, $10-$13

