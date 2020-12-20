No. 12 Iowa State to face No. 25 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl

Iowa State has the nation's leading rusher in Breece Hall, who had 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Brock Purdy provided balance to the offense, throwing for 2,594 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

"They're an excellent, talented, well-coached football team that schematically runs more than a couple things that are very different than what we've seen," Cristobal said.

Iowa State got the 2020 season off to a disappointing start with a home loss to Louisiana, but won seven of its next eight games before the Big 12 title game.

The Cyclones lost 27-21 to the Sooners, but will be playing in a January bowl for the first time.

"From our standpoint, this has been a really special season for our program as we continue to grow over the last couple years," Campbell said. "We've got a great senior class made up of 60 seniors that have really stayed the course in this program and really led us every step of the way."

Oregon (4-2) replaced Washington in the Pac-12 championship game after the Huskies had to pull out due to COVID-19 issues.