No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win

Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 14 Wisconsin slipped past Maryland 61-55 Wednesday night in College Park, Md., after blowing most of an 18-point halftime lead.

D'Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) avenge a surprise loss to the Terrapins (9-8, 3-7) last month and bounce back from a home defeat to Ohio State over the weekend.

But it sure wasn't easy. After limiting Maryland to 25% shooting in taking a 38-20 lead at the break, Wisconsin let the margin dwindle to three points with 11:45 remaining.

The Terrapins opened the second half with an 8-0 run, then rattled off nine straight points to make it 43-40. Minutes later, however, Potter converted his third three-point play of the game and added a 3-pointer for a 52-42 advantage.

That was enough to dispatch the pesky Terrapins, who got 18 points from Aaron Wiggins and 13 from Donta Scott. Maryland was seeking its fourth victory over a ranked team, the second in a row after winning at Minnesota on Saturday.