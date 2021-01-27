No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win

Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 14 Wisconsin slipped past Maryland 61-55 Wednesday night in College Park, Md., after blowing most of an 18-point halftime lead.
D'Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) avenge a surprise loss to the Terrapins (9-8, 3-7) last month and bounce back from a home defeat to Ohio State over the weekend.
But it sure wasn't easy. After limiting Maryland to 25% shooting in taking a 38-20 lead at the break, Wisconsin let the margin dwindle to three points with 11:45 remaining.
The Terrapins opened the second half with an 8-0 run, then rattled off nine straight points to make it 43-40. Minutes later, however, Potter converted his third three-point play of the game and added a 3-pointer for a 52-42 advantage.
That was enough to dispatch the pesky Terrapins, who got 18 points from Aaron Wiggins and 13 from Donta Scott. Maryland was seeking its fourth victory over a ranked team, the second in a row after winning at Minnesota on Saturday.
Potter went 8 for 12 from the field, 4 for 6 beyond the arc and sank all three of his foul shots. Limited to four points in the first meeting between the teams on Dec. 28, the 6-foot-10 junior fell one point short of matching his career high in the rematch.
Wisconsin finished with a 38-31 rebounding advantage and limited the Terrapins to 36 percent shooting. The Badgers came in allowing only 62.2 points per game in conference play and lowered that figure with aggressive defense that was adept at keeping Maryland out of the paint.
Potter scored 14 points and Wisconsin held the Terps to 7-for-28 shooting — 2 for 14 beyond the arc — in the first half.
Maryland missed 11 of its first 13 shots, all seven from 3-point range, and fell behind 14-4 just before the midpoint of the first half.
It was 24-14 before Potter drilled a 3-pointer and added a three-point play for a 14-point cushion. Two minutes later, Potter was fouled on a tip-in and made the free throw to make it 33-18.
Ohio State 83, Penn State 79: Standing on the foul line with the game hanging in the balance, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell had no doubt what to do.
"I iced it," he said.
Liddell scored 22 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday night.
The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.
Liddell hit four clutch free throws in the final minute, sealing it with two from the line with a second to play.
"I was just emphasizing in the last four-minute war that it's winning time," Liddell said. "There's no better feeling than to win it for the team."
Justice Seuing had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Zed Key went 5 for 5 from the field and converted his only free throw to finish with 11 points.
Kyle Young also had a perfect shooting night for Ohio State, scoring 10 points on 3 for 3 from the field and the free throw line before fouling out with 5:01 left.
"Players win games," Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. "They found a way there. We executed much better late. I thought we got what we wanted, for the most part.
"Our guys made plays down the stretch."
Seth Lundy paced Penn State (5-7, 2-6) with 26 points.