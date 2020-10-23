No. 18 Michigan faces difficult opener at No. 21 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan hasn't left Minnesota with a loss since 1977.

This time, the only fans in the seats will be family members of the players, drastically reducing the disadvantage for the visitors at TCF Bank Stadium.

This is a much different Gophers team than most of those that wilted in the past against the Wolverines, though.

This pivotal sixth season with coach Jim Harbaugh for the storied program will finally begin in difficult fashion at No. 21 Minnesota at 6:30 this evening (WQAD-TV).

Long before the 18th-ranked Wolverines can worry about that next swing at rival Ohio State, they must contend with the Gophers, who won 11 games last season, a mark that Michigan hasn't hit since 2011. The Wolverines will again boast a stout defensive line and a deep group of running backs, but there's plenty to prove in order to end their 16-year drought without a Big Ten title.

"I've never seen any team I've been a part of here come together as much as we have," said Michigan senior linebacker Josh Ross. "I'm ready to show everybody how good we actually are."