No. 21 West Virginia women beat Iowa State, win 9th straight

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Kysre Gondrezick scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 21 West Virginia pull away and beat Iowa State 65-56 on Wednesday night for its ninth straight win.

The Mountaineers built a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. Iowa State pulled to 62-56 with 2:20 remaining but missed it last four shots.

Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points against TCU on Saturday and is the Big 12 Player of the Week. She made three 3-pointers and was 8 of 15 from the floor against the Cyclones, and her consecutive layup and 3-pointer stretched the Mountaineers' lead to 58-46 with 6:53 remaining. It was her 10th game this season scoring 20-plus points.

Madisen Smith had 15 points for West Virginia (14-2, 8-2 Big 12). Kari Niblack added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Ashley Joens scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and had nine rebounds for Iowa State (11-7, 7-4). Aubrey Joens and Lexi Donarski added nine points apiece.

Iowa State, which has lost three of its last four games, hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0