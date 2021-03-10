No. 25 Oklahoma survives Iowa State comeback for 79-73 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Austin Reaves scored 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes, helping No. 25 Oklahoma answer Iowa State's late run and hold on for in a 79-73 victory Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

De'Vion Harmon added 18 points and Elijah Harkless had 12 for No. 7 seed Oklahoma (15-9), which had a 19-point lead cut to 75-71 in the closing seconds before Reaves sealed an important win for its NCAA Tournament hopes at the foul line.

The Sooners, who had lost four straight, will play No. 11 Kansas for a spot in the semifinals Thursday night.

Rasir Bolton scored 18 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands had 14 for the No. 10 seed Cyclones (2-22), who entered as the defending champion by virtue of their 2019 title but headed back to Ames with an 18th straight loss to end the season.

The Cyclones, who hadn't won since beating Jacksonville State on Dec. 20, hung tough until Oklahoma began building a lead out of halftime. The Sooners took advantage of three straight turnovers to begin their charge with Harkless providing a spinning layup in transition and Kur Kuath a reverse ally-oop dunk.

By the time Bolton ended the run, the Sooners' lead had swelled to 51-34 with 12 minutes to go.