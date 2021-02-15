No. 5 Illinois can't be a 'sometimes team' against Northwestern

"I don't mean that I'm just picking on Ayo. I mean everybody. We've got to get more from (Giorgi Bezhanishvili), more from (Coleman Hawkins), more from (Da’Monte Williams) and more from everybody in that area. We are elite when we rebound because we can run."

The second half against Northwestern on Jan. 7 when the Illini outscored the Wildcats 53-13 after trailing in the first is not something Underwood can learn from in preparation for Tuesday's game. Northwestern is looking for its first win in 2021 and is on an 11-game losing streak. The Wildcats last won Dec. 26 against Ohio State 71-70 and have made personnel shifts since the last game with the Illini.

"Northwestern obviously whooped us in the first half and we can't make too much of the second half. That was a unique experience," he said. "They have made some changes in what they're doing."

He said the Wildcats have moved sophomore Chase Audige to the point and they are using a bigger lineup that includes center Ryan Young.

As Northwestern's young players step forward, so, too, has Illinois freshman Coleman Hawkins, who had two 3-pointers and two offensive rebounds against Nebraska.