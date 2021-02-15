No. 5 Illinois can't be a 'sometimes team' against Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was victorious against Nebraska on Friday but there was much to avoid bringing forward with the team as the Illini move on to host Northwestern on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The Cornhuskers outrebounded the Illini 40-39 and Illinois' first-half play included nine turnovers.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood can rattle off each of those turnovers — many of them careless in his opinion — and he ascribes the rebounding deficit to a lack of effort.
"It is being casual,'' he said. "We had four (turnovers) that were ridiculous. (Andre Curbelo) dribbled out of bounds. We tried to throw a pass to Kofi when the guy was sitting right behind him and we don’t see him. We threw a pass on the side the defender was on to the post. We threw a bounce pass on the perimeter that gets stolen.
"It was a casual lack of focus and we were obviously much better in the second half with four turnovers (and none in overtime). Those nine turnovers turned into pick-6s because they were baskets on the other end and you just can't defend that."
Although Ayo Dosunmu was clutch down the stretch with a game-high 31 points and pulled the team into the overtime period, Underwood was critical of his inconsistent rebounding (12 rebounds against Wisconsin, three against Nebraska).
"(Our lack of) rebounding and chasing balls are my biggest takeaways (from the Nebraska game). We've got to finish plays with a rebound," Underwood said. "I thought that we stood around. I'm going to pick on Ayo because he was so good. We just can't rely on (center Kofi Cockburn for our rebounds). You can't have Ayo at 12 rebounds one night and then two or three the next. It can't be a sometimes team.
"I don't mean that I'm just picking on Ayo. I mean everybody. We've got to get more from (Giorgi Bezhanishvili), more from (Coleman Hawkins), more from (Da’Monte Williams) and more from everybody in that area. We are elite when we rebound because we can run."
The second half against Northwestern on Jan. 7 when the Illini outscored the Wildcats 53-13 after trailing in the first is not something Underwood can learn from in preparation for Tuesday's game. Northwestern is looking for its first win in 2021 and is on an 11-game losing streak. The Wildcats last won Dec. 26 against Ohio State 71-70 and have made personnel shifts since the last game with the Illini.
"Northwestern obviously whooped us in the first half and we can't make too much of the second half. That was a unique experience," he said. "They have made some changes in what they're doing."
He said the Wildcats have moved sophomore Chase Audige to the point and they are using a bigger lineup that includes center Ryan Young.
As Northwestern's young players step forward, so, too, has Illinois freshman Coleman Hawkins, who had two 3-pointers and two offensive rebounds against Nebraska.
"Coleman was aggressive and he kind of cut loose a little bit. He wasn't tentative in anything he did," Underwood said. "Coleman's instincts are really good and they are Da’Monte Williams-like in terms of what he can do on the defensive side. He recovers because he is 6-10, and he's going to be one of the best shooters in this league before his career is over. I'm really excited about him down the stretch because he is starting to play with an aggression that I like."
Hawkins has been focused on getting a firmer grasp on his defensive game this season.
"I think at the beginning of the year, I was just trying to get adjusted to playing defense more and focusing in on our scouting reports," he said. "I'm trying to be a connector in our offense at the No. 4 spot.''
With the upcoming graduation of Trent Frazier and the possible departures of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn to the NBA draft, Hawkins said he can see him having a much larger role at just about any position on the court.
"In the future, I can see myself becoming more of a No. 3 or position-less in guarding multiple positions. Bringing the ball up if I get a rebound and not having to wait for a guard. I see myself more position-less, almost No. 2 through No. 5," Hawkins said. "In the offseason, I've already told my dad that I'm in the gym and if I'm making any excuses, he's got to let me know. If there are any excuses, remind me because next year is going to be big."