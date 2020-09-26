No. 6 Knights clobber Warriors, move to 5-0

CEDAR RAPIDS — They feasted on excellent field position early. They won the turnover margin decisively. They continued to shred the opposing team’s defense with their running attack.
It added up to another convincing triumph for the Class 3A sixth-ranked Assumption football team.
Powered by four takeaways and two backs combining for 300 rushing yards, Assumption throttled Cedar Rapids Washington 35-0 in a Saturday matinee at a windy Kingston Stadium.
“Everybody was saying this was going to be a real big test, we might lose or only win by a few, so to come out and put 35 on the board and hold them scoreless, that’s pretty crazy,” senior tailback Dayne Hodge said.
“I think we’re real good and can make a big run here (in the playoffs). If we stay healthy, we’ll be dangerous for sure.”
Assumption (5-0) has outscored its five opponents 210-20. In four of those contests, there has been a continuous clock (35-point rule) at some point in the second half.
Washington (3-2) was expected to pose a challenge with its size up front and aerial attack. Assumption negated that.
Linebacker Owen Hamel intercepted two passes and Joe Manternach and Kade Kreinbring also had picks for the Knights, who have generated 21 turnovers in five games.
The last time Hamel had two interceptions in a contest?
“Maybe a few (times) in my backyard,” he said. “Never in a game. That was cool. It was a nice experience.”
Hamel also recorded a sack for Assumption, which limited Washington to 194 total yards and posted its third shutout of the season.
“It was the first time we got pushed around a little bit, but I was real happy with our secondary,” Assumption coach Wade King said. “We knew the ball was going to be in the air quite a bit, and I don’t know if (their receivers) got behind us the entire game.”
Field position was the story of the first half.
Assumption started its five offensive possessions at the Washington 40-, 42-, 34-, 47- and own 25-yard lines. It led to three touchdowns and turning the ball over on downs twice inside the Warrior 10.
Washington began four of its six drives inside its own 25.
Hodge rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, including a 43-yard scamper to give Assumption a 21-0 cushion at halftime.
Backup quarterback Logan Ehrecke ran for 110 yards on 18 carries, nearly half of them coming on one scoring drive in the second quarter.
“He’s a different kind of quarterback,” King said. “We told him he doesn’t really get paid to throw the ball even though he can. The wind played a big factor in how we went about our business today.
“It is kind of fun having two guys with different skill sets at quarterback."
The Knights squelched any chance for the Warriors on the opening series of the third quarter. Hodge took the first play 72 yards before Ehrecke plunged into the end zone from 2 yards three plays later.
“We had a really good scout from our coaches this week and just knew what we had to come out here and do,” Hamel said. “We thought it’d be a great test, but we were just on today.”
Assumption finished with 63 rushes for 359 yards. Behind their big and talented offensive line, the Knights are averaging almost 296 yards a game on the ground.
"We just have real good blockers," Hodge said. "It starts with (Tyler) Maro, (Nate) Timmons and (Joe) Turner. When I get the ball, I'm patient, read what they do and react.
"It is working very well."
The Knights have a quick turnaround. They play winless Clinton on Thursday at Brady Street Stadium before wrapping up the regular season at Dubuque Wahlert on Oct. 9.
"We compete really hard for each other and every single day," Hamel said. "If we continue to do that, we'll win a lot of games."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!