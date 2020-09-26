No. 6 Knights clobber Warriors, move to 5-0

The last time Hamel had two interceptions in a contest?

“Maybe a few (times) in my backyard,” he said. “Never in a game. That was cool. It was a nice experience.”

Hamel also recorded a sack for Assumption, which limited Washington to 194 total yards and posted its third shutout of the season.

“It was the first time we got pushed around a little bit, but I was real happy with our secondary,” Assumption coach Wade King said. “We knew the ball was going to be in the air quite a bit, and I don’t know if (their receivers) got behind us the entire game.”

Field position was the story of the first half.

Assumption started its five offensive possessions at the Washington 40-, 42-, 34-, 47- and own 25-yard lines. It led to three touchdowns and turning the ball over on downs twice inside the Warrior 10.

Washington began four of its six drives inside its own 25.

Hodge rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, including a 43-yard scamper to give Assumption a 21-0 cushion at halftime.

Backup quarterback Logan Ehrecke ran for 110 yards on 18 carries, nearly half of them coming on one scoring drive in the second quarter.