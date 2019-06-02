The term “sharing economy” describes the technology-enabled ability of individuals to exchange and share goods and services on a peer-to-peer basis. Powered by technological connectedness, the sharing economy is creating communities and movements that previously could not exist due to geographic and commercial limitations. Through crowdfunding — the practice of funding a project or venture by raising many small amounts of money from a large number people — the sharing economy is also redefining how individuals and businesses can support personal and commercial projects. Thanks to websites like GoFundMe and Kickstarter, for example, crowdfunding has been used to finance terrible music, terrible movies, and terrible business ideas (and some good ones, too).
Crowdfunding can also enable unique and successful channels of support for local charitable campaigns. This certainly has been the Quad Cities’ experience recently as businesses, charities, community foundations, cities and other stakeholders have come together to help support local disaster relief efforts in the wake of the historic flooding of the Mississippi River. In that light, crowdfunding is a timely example of the sharing economy’s positive social impact when paired with a charitable purpose. From a tax perspective, it also highlights the constraints of existing tax law when applied to alternative charitable funding techniques.
Tax consequences to recipients
The Internal Revenue Code provides that a taxpayer’s gross income includes all income from whatever source derived unless otherwise excluded by the Code. Fortunately for recipients, the Code specifically excludes gifts from income. Unfortunately for recipients, the Code does not define the term “gifts” and the courts interpreting the term have struggled to develop a practical standard. For this reason, crowdfunding sites often include disclaimers like GoFundMe’s, which provides:
Taxes: It is your responsibility to determine what, if any, taxes apply to the Donations you receive through your use of the Services. It is solely your responsibility to assess, collect, report or remit the correct tax, if any, to the appropriate tax authority.
In light of the case law and informal guidance from the IRS, it seems reasonable to conclude that payments received by a recipient under a charitable program for disaster or emergency hardships are considered gifts that are excluded from the recipient’s gross income. When the recipient is the sole beneficiary of funds or part of a narrow, well-defined class of beneficiaries, it may not be as clear whether the IRS will be willing to accept the recipient’s gift characterization, at least initially. For example, in 2013 more than 1,000 people contributed to a GoFundMe account raising more than $50,000 for the cancer treatment of a car crash victim from Omaha, Nebraska. Two years later, the IRS notified the recipient that she owed nearly $20,000 in taxes, penalties and interest as a result of the campaign. Tax records are not public, so we do not know whether the IRS ultimately deemed the transfer was a donation, but, no doubt, the recipient incurred additional accounting and legal fees to challenge the notice. Accordingly, recipients of crowdfunding campaigns should be prepared to show that they received the funds in return for no consideration, thus classifying the payment as a gift for tax purposes.
Tax consequences to donors
A donor that contributes to a crowdfunding campaign will only receive a charitable contribution if the receiving entity is a qualified charitable organization (most often, a 501(c)(3) designated tax-exempt entity). That means donations to a crowdfunding site or fundraising event or initiative for a particular individual or class of individuals generally will not be tax deductible for the donor. Although, under the right circumstances, a crowdfunding campaign could partner with an existing charity to gain tax-favored deduction treatment for its donors, provided certain operational and use requirements are satisfied by the charity.
Regardless of tax-deductible status, donations to a crowdfunding campaign classified as gifts will trigger gift tax for the donor. Fortunately, there is an annual gift tax exclusion for the first $15,000 (for 2019) gifted unconditionally to a recipient. In addition, the Code permits an unlimited nontaxable gift amount for payments made for qualifying medical expenses and tuition expenses if paid directly to the medical provider or educational institution. Thus, making donations directly to medical facilities or educational institutions (rather than to crowdfunding accounts or directly to the recipient) will result in a more effective transfer for large-dollar donations for personal injuries, illness or education.
So, while we know the maxim “no good deed goes unpunished” often rings true, it looks like we may need to wait for the applicable statute of limitations to run in order to find out whether no good deed also goes untaxed.
