* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Day is a partner with Lane & Waterman LLP and is admitted to practice law in Iowa and Illinois. He maintains a business, tax and transactional practice, including tax planning, compliance, business and entity formation and structuring, mergers and acquisition, and estate planning. Kyle can be reached at kday@l-wlaw.com

This article is designed and intended for general information purposes and should not be construed or relied upon as legal advice. Your individual situation will determine what is right for you, and you should consult an attorney if specific legal information is desired.