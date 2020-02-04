No. 9 Maryland holds off Rutgers 56-51 for 5th straight win

Kyle Young made two free throws with 33.3 seconds remaining to give Ohio State the lead after a crucial replay review, and the Buckeyes held on for a 61-58 road victory over Michigan on Tuesday night.
The game turned after officials went to the monitor with just over a half-minute left. Ohio State was ahead 57-56 when Michigan's Zavier Simpson drove to the basket and drew a foul on Young. The Ohio State forward's jersey appeared to be ripped afterward, and a replay showed Simpson had grabbed the jersey while falling at the end of the play.
The foul on Young stood, but officials added a flagrant foul on Simpson as well. That meant each player shot two free throws — they made all four — and the Buckeyes ended up with a one-point lead and the ball en route to its third straight win.
Michigan (13-8 4-6 Big Ten) had to foul, and CJ Walker made two free throws to put Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) up by three. Eli Brooks missed a 3-point attempt at the other end.
Michigan started the game 3 of 17 from the field and shot 33% for the game.
Kaleb Wesson had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes.
The Wolverines, who lost their third straight game, were again without injured forward Isaiah Livers.
No. 22 Penn State 75, No. 16 Michigan State 70: Lamar Stevens had 24 points and Myreon Jones made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, leading No. 22 Penn State to the Big Ten Conference road victory, Penn State's first at Michigan State since 2009 and just the second in 25 games.
The Nittany Lions (17-5, 7-5 Big Ten) have won five straight games, making them contenders in the conference during the second half of the regular season.
The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. They also lost to a Big Ten team at home for the first time this season.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston scored 25 points but could not convert on chances to pull into a tie twice in the closing seconds. Winston didn't get much help offensively from his teammates, none of whom scored in double digits.
No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51: Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and No. 9 Maryland used a strong second half to beat Rutgers 56-51 Tuesday night for its fifth straight victory.
The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at halftime after shooting 24%. With Smith leading the way, Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) emerged from the break with a 14-4 run and held off a late surge by the Scarlet Knights to improve to 13-0 at home.
Three free throws by Cowan put the Terrapins up 52-49 with 2:12 to go. Myles Johnson answered with a dunk, but the Scarlet Knights did not score again.
Smith, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, notched his fifth straight double-double and blocked six shots. He had a 3-pointer and a three-point play in succession to put the Terps ahead 34-29, and the margin swelled to eight points before Rutgers (16-7, 7-5) rallied.
Neither team shot well in a defensive struggle that featured several lengthy scoreless stretches by both teams. Akwasi Yeboah scored 13 for the Scarlet Knights, who shot 34% and went 3 for 17 from beyond the arc.
Rutgers is 0-8 against Maryland since both teams joined the Big Ten in 2014.
Maryland went 7 for 29 from the floor in the first half, made only two baskets over the final 12 minutes and fell behind at the break despite holding Rutgers without a point over the final 5 minutes.
Smith had eight points and five rebounds in the opening seven minutes to stake the Terrapins to a 14-6 lead. But Maryland missed 14 of its next 16 shots and went scoreless for more than 7½ minutes while Rutgers went on a 19-4 run that included a trio of 3-pointers by Yeboah.
Cowan finally ended the drought with two free throws.
TOP 25
No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55: Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Duke to the road victory that gave Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski his 500th career Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
Carey made a layup and then hit two free throws with about six minutes left during a 10-0 run that gave Duke (19-3. 9-2 ACC) the lead for good. Tre Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Blue Devils.
Derryck Thornton scored 21 points and Steffon Mitchell had 12 rebounds for Boston College (11-12, 5-7), which lost by 39 points at Duke on Dec. 31 but was coming off a one-point win at North Carolina.
Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest coach in Division I basketball, improved to 500-200 in the ACC regular season and tournament.
But this one seemed to be headed in the other direction.
BC scored the first six points of the game and led 12-2 before Duke, which missed 10 straight shots, went on a 9-2 run. It was 16-11 when Cassius Stanley slammed in an alley-oop from Jack White. Then Moore made a jumper and Carey followed with a layup to give the Blue Devils their first lead of the game, 17-16, with just over six minutes left in the first half.
But the cold shooting continued — by both teams. Duke missed all 12 of its 3-point attempts in the first half; BC was 0 for 9.
It wasn't until Nik Popovic — who had hit nine 3-pointers all season — made one with about 11 minutes left that the teams broke the slump. They had combined to miss their first 26.
Duke finished 1 for 15 from 3-point range and BC was 2 for 18.
BC still led by four with eight minutes left and had a 49-46 lead when Duke scored the next 10 points to put the game away.
No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76 (OT): Samir Doughty scored 23 points, including hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Auburn edged Arkansas to overcome a 40-point game by Mason Jones, who has scored over 30 points in three straight games.
Arkansas (16-6, 4-5 SEC) led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark on a Jalen Harris dunk, but the Tigers (20-2, 7-2) closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period.
LOCAL
Sauk Valley 69, Black Hawk 65 (OT) (men): On a night when both teams struggled from the field, the hosting BHC Braves trailed by as many as five points in overtime, got the margin to two in the final 30 seconds, but finally succumbed in the Arrowhead Conference clash. The game that featured 24 made 3-pointers was tied at 55 at the end of regulation. Delaney Little hit eight of BHC's 14 3s to lead the 8-16 Braves with a game-high 29 points. Terry Ford, who had two triples, added 17 for BHC.
Black Hawk 60, Sauk Valley 48 (women): The Black Hawk women overcame a slow start, but came up with a big finish in the Arrowhead Conference clash of co-leaders in Moline.
According to coach Logan Frye, the Lady Braves used a great defensive effort to move to 15-8, 4-1 in Arrowhead play.
BHC also used a balanced offensive attack with four players reaching double-digit scoring, although a box score was not reported by deadline.