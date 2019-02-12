Seem like the kids are never in school? There have been more snow days than in recent memory?

Bettendorf

Cancellations: 7

Early dismissals: 2

Late starts: 3

Davenport

Cancellations: 7

Early dismissals: 1

Late starts: 2

North Scott

Cancellations: 7

Early dismissals: 2

Late starts: 3

Pleasant Valley

Cancellations: 7

Early dismissals: 2

Late starts: 3

