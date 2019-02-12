Seem like the kids are never in school? There have been more snow days than in recent memory?
Bettendorf
Cancellations: 7
Early dismissals: 2
Late starts: 3
Davenport
Cancellations: 7
Early dismissals: 1
Late starts: 2
North Scott
Cancellations: 7
Early dismissals: 2
Late starts: 3
Pleasant Valley
Cancellations: 7
Early dismissals: 2
Late starts: 3
