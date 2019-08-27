Bettendorf

Senior | Tight end/defensive end

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Abbott had 18 receptions for 285 yards on last year's state semifinal team. He's expected to have an expanded role, including a spot on the Bulldogs' defensive line.

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments