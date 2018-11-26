“Noël: The Musical,” is a new holiday family musical about rediscovering the real magic of Christmas. See the show at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. It’s part of the Adler’s season of Broadway. Tickets, which range from $28 to $58, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000. For more info, visit www.adlertheatre.com.

