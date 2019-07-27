After the elite runners, then the serious runners, mount Brady Street hill, the mass of recreational runners brings a healthy dose of interesting.
Many of the runners, especially the younger ones, have their phones out, ready to film their (shaky) ascent. Kids running with their moms are pulled aside for pictures, either with Quad-City Times Bix 7 signs or friends and family waiting for them on the sidewalk.
At least a few beach balls made it about a third of the way up the hill before runners stopped batting them around.
By the time the walkers start up, runners are replaced with characters in costumes, including Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from "Game of Thrones."
Most elaborate, though, were the dozen or so Palmer College of Chiropractic students, a mainstay of the Bix, who were each dressed as a single vertebra. Together, they formed a spine slithering up the hill, shifting from side to side of the road. Just past 7th Street, some of their classmates were offering free keg stands to runners, but the spine kept moving.
