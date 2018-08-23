NWS: Weather summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. 

It will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Tonight there's an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. The daily high will be near 76 degrees. South winds at around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. 

Friday night brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. 

