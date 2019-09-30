Here's the afternoon forecast for the Quad-City region from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night will see showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
A Flood Warning remains in effect until Friday evening for the Rock River in Moline. Early today the river was at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.6 feet this morning then remain steady through Wednesday. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening.
At 12.5 feet water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex, and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.
