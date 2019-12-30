1. Noon Year’s Eve

A Noon Year’s Eve event will be 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Festivities will include firework rings, chalkboard party hats, confetti cones, face painting, music, and a countdown to noon with a balloon drop and lots of confetti. This event is sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union. The event is included with membership or paid admission of $9 for ages 1-59, free younger than 1 year old and $5 for ages 60 and older.