Here's a family-friendly option for celebrating the end of 2019. During Noon Year's Eve at the Family Museum in Bettendorf, festivities include art activities, live music and a countdown to noon, when confetti will drop. The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Monday. General admission to the museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, cost $9. For adults over the age of 60 and active military personnel, admission costs $5. For more info, visit www.familymuseum.org.
9 a.m. to noon Monday, Family Museum, $5-$9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.