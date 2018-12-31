Here's a family-friendly option for celebrating the end of 2019. During Noon Year's Eve at the Family Museum in Bettendorf, festivities include art activities, live music and a countdown to noon, when confetti will drop. The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Monday. General admission to the museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, cost $9. For adults over the age of 60 and active military personnel, admission costs $5. For more info, visit www.familymuseum.org.

9 a.m. to noon Monday, Family Museum, $5-$9

