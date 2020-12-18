12:07 p.m., MOVILLE — Faith Lambert and Deron Fredrickson stand ready to pounce, waiting for Woodbury Central students to finish their meals before they swoop in.
When all that’s left are crusts and empty juice boxes, Lambert, head of the district's maintenance department, and Fredrickson, a custodian, work as a tag team to clean each of the 45 lunch tables.
Using a backpack outfitted with spray nozzles, Fredrickson applies a concentrated disinfecting solution on the first pass. Lambert finishes up with water on the second.
Over a 90-minute lunch period, they clean the school's commons area, traditionally reserved for lunch, plus a second spot in the so-called Little Gym, added so students can stay at least 6 feet apart.
"We disinfect every time a student leaves a table," says Lambert, beaming with pride over the school’s health precautions. "We've had amazing luck with it."
