Norma Perry was a grandmother to 8 and a foster grandmother to many

Norma Jean Perry loved being a grandmother so much that she didn’t stop with her own eight grandchildren.

After dedicating her life to operating an in-home day care and working in the public school system as a social worker, Norma returned to the classroom later in life as a foster grandparent. The volunteer program tapped senior citizens to help mentor, guide and nurture children in Des Moines classrooms.

“Her mission was to ensure fairness and the best education be given to our children,” said Deb Brewer Cotlar, Norma's niece. “She was always mentoring to children — and mentoring to me, giving advice.”

Norma's guidance centered on three pillars, Deb said: faith, family and giving back to the community.

“She would be willing to help and talk to anyone who needed help,” she said. “She was always open to feeding or clothing others. You know, it really was about giving back.”

Norma died May 1 of COVID-19 after living each of her 89 years in Des Moines. Norma had battled other health conditions during life, Deb said, but always managed to keep her spunk.

“She had congestive heart failure and wore oxygen, but it never dampened who she was,” she said. “There was always this life to her.”