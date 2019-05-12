North Cedar High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Jaylin Pearson, child of Robyn Nims and Chris Pearson, plans to major in Nursing at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Governor Scholar Award, Honor Roll and National Honor Society President
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has been a great milestone in my life that has taught me a lot of valuable lessons. One of the lessons that I have learned is to be a hard worker. My grades have always been of utmost importance to me and I have put in a lot of time and energy to maintain an excellent grade point average. I have also been involved in numerous activities that also consume a lot of my time. Some of these activities are National Honor Society, student council, speech, band, choir, jazz band, chamber choir, and theater. With these activities and my studies, I have learned to manage my time wisely and to put my all in everything I do. I’m glad that I have learned the importance of working hard and I am excited to use what I have learned to help me be successful in my future endeavors.
The Arts
Shelby Slaton is the child of Neal and Shari Slaton.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One lesson I learned from being involved in the Arts at my school is that Band, Choir, and Drama groups are a second family. It only works when everyone is there and supporting you through everything. I don’t know what I would’ve done had I not been involved with these groups. They taught me how to be confident in my singing and try new things that might seem scary at first, but worth it. If I hadn’t let them inspire me, I would have never received my two ‘Division 1’ ratings in Solo Ensemble, I would have never gotten the leads for our junior year musical and our senior year play, and I would have never discovered how truly “Blazing” Jazz Band is. I will carry their love and support with me forever because without them, I would never have tried something new, and felt the proud feeling of success.
Humanities
Kaitlyn Thompson, child of Gregory and Angela Thompson, plans to major in Pre-Medicine at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 accomplishments: Member of National Honor Society, Member of Quill and Scroll, Academic All-Conference
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Over my four years in high school, I have learned a lot of different lessons. One thing that I have learned though that I want to share with everyone reading this is to not let high school define who you are or who you become. In high school, everyone is trying to find themselves and usually still don't know who they want to be or what they want to become by the time graduation rolls around. You have plenty of time to decide what you want out of your life, don’t let teachers or your peers define you. Instead, let them guide you and lead you to the goals you want to achieve after graduation and remember their words of wisdom for your adventure after high school no matter what you decide to do.
Leadership
Kayla Sander, child of Dan and Colette Sander, plans to major in Nursing at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements: I have been a class officer all 4 years, I have been a CNA since the age of 16 and I will graduate with 12 college credit hours completed.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The most important thing that I will take with me from high school is to become involved in as much as you can. I feel the past four years of high school I have really grown and became a leader in my school and my community. My teachers, coaches and counselors were excellent examples for me by instilling hard work, communication and establishing values. All of my instructors will forever have a huge impact on me as I continue my education towards nursing.
Math/The Sciences
Karlie Proesch, child of Jay and Michele Proesch, plans to major in Biology at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: High School Honor Roll 4 Years, National Honor Society member 3 years and nominated for the National Society of High School Scholars
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My name is Karlie Proesch, and my academics are very important to me, specifically my courses in mathematics and science. I have taken math classes every year of high school even though a math course was not mandatory for my senior year. I am in a Calculus class currently at my high school and a Statistics class through Kirkwood Community College. I have taken science classes every year of high school, as well, including biology, chemistry, and physics classes. Something that I will take with me after high school is a work ethic and passion that I have aquired for these courses. The things that I have learned in these classes will help me succeed when I go to Iowa State University in the fall to study biology. I plan to take my degree in Biology to either Veterinary or Medical school.
Vocational Education
Kealy Taylor, child of Rhett and DeAnna Taylor, plans to major in Accounting at Des Moines Area Community College.
Top 3 achievements: High School Honor Roll 4 years, Choir academic achievement 3 years and National Society of High School Scholars
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My name is Kealy Taylor as someone who always thinks of the future, I have taken all classes I thought would pertain to my career and life skills. Something I will take with me after high school is being able to manage my time well, set goals for myself, making myself a team player, and having fun. Being the outgoing student I’ve always strived to be, means I’ve had a busy schedule and needed to learn how to manage fast. I have always pushed myself to be the best I can, and could be. I have always tried to make time for myself and others. That meaning trying new things and pushing myself to learn new skills, no one would like to need. I am a natural born leader and plan to take that skill, along with time management, and goal setting skills with me to college and throughout life.
