North girls battle past resilient Bettendorf Bulldogs

The quick hands of the Davenport North girls basketball team were the undoing for Bettendorf.
The Wildcats used steals and deflections on defense in a key sequence in the fourth quarter to stymie the Bulldogs and post a 59-53 Class 5A regional semifinal win on Saturday evening.
North (11-1) advances and will travel to face Iowa City West (12-3) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the regional crown and a trip to state. Bettendorf closes the season with a 10-4 record.
The Bulldogs hung with the higher-seeded Wildcats the whole game and only trailed 43-42 after a basket by Lillie Petersen with 6 minutes, 21 seconds left in the contest. But Jordan Burch answered with a basket of her own for the home team for a 45-42 edge and that’s when the Wildcats locked in.
The next three Bettendorf possessions ended in steals by Mekiyah Harris, Bella Sims and Kyra Taylor. Taylor scored six of the next nine points for the winners as Harris added a 3-pointer as a 9-0 burst by the Wildcats off their defense led to a 54-42 edge with 3:15 left.
“North is quick and got some hands in the passing lanes and we turned the ball over and made some uncharacteristic turnovers but credit goes to North, they made the plays,” Bulldogs coach Brian Tritt said.
The Bulldogs could not seriously challenge the rest of the contest as the stifling defense also forced Bettendorf to miss five straight shots down the stretch.
“It gets to the fourth quarter and, for some reason, we decide ‘Let’s go.’ I don’t know what the trigger is but for three, four, five possessions we got really solid on defense,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “We were able to get out and get some easy things on offense because of that defense.”
Rucker called three full timeouts in the game and each time his team seemed to respond with energy on the defensive end.
“We would love to be able to bottle that kind of (defensive) roll and sell it on the open market,” Rucker said. “Defense is where it is at, you suddenly have a really good stop and your offense gets a whole lot better. The energy goes with the effort. I lock down and suddenly my energy goes through the roof on offense.”
Just a freshman, Taylor put up 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for the winners. She also went 8-for-11 at the free-throw line. Sims finished with 14 points, all scored in the first half, and Harris contributed 14 points as well.
“I give (Taylor) a ton of credit because we didn’t have a summer or fall to work, so for her to make this kind of jump in that short of time shows something. She has done a fabulous job,” Rucker said.
Hattie Aanestad had a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs while Izzy Appel added 11 points. But the Bulldogs could not overcome seven fourth-quarter turnovers and the long stretches of poor shooting in the final six minutes of the contest.
Bettendorf’s lone senior, Nevaeh Morgan, did have perhaps her best game of the season as she scored eight points, grabbed 10 rebounds and came up with three steals.
The Bulldogs do return the majority of their roster, including Aanestad and fellow guard Faith Furness. Aanestad and Furness are just sophomores.
“The outcome was not what we wanted but we are really excited about what we did this year,' said Tritt. "It was great to see Nevaeh go out and play really well. We have a good group going forward, but we have to invest in the off-season.”