North girls battle past resilient Bettendorf Bulldogs

“It gets to the fourth quarter and, for some reason, we decide ‘Let’s go.’ I don’t know what the trigger is but for three, four, five possessions we got really solid on defense,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “We were able to get out and get some easy things on offense because of that defense.”

Rucker called three full timeouts in the game and each time his team seemed to respond with energy on the defensive end.

“We would love to be able to bottle that kind of (defensive) roll and sell it on the open market,” Rucker said. “Defense is where it is at, you suddenly have a really good stop and your offense gets a whole lot better. The energy goes with the effort. I lock down and suddenly my energy goes through the roof on offense.”

Just a freshman, Taylor put up 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for the winners. She also went 8-for-11 at the free-throw line. Sims finished with 14 points, all scored in the first half, and Harris contributed 14 points as well.

“I give (Taylor) a ton of credit because we didn’t have a summer or fall to work, so for her to make this kind of jump in that short of time shows something. She has done a fabulous job,” Rucker said.