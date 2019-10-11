Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field

Last week: North Scott handled Iowa City Liberty 24-10. Clinton was blanked at Clear Creek Amana 43-0.

Last meeting: North Scott 37, Clinton 7 (2018)

Twitter: @sbatt79

Radio: KROS 1340 AM

Overview: The Class 3A fifth-ranked Lancers have won 16 consecutive district games. They'll be the overwhelming favorite here against a young Clinton squad which has been blanked three times and held to seven points on two other occasions this year. North Scott's Jake Matthaidess has accounted for 1,027 total yards and 10 TDs. The Lancers are plus-8 in turnover margin this season. Clinton sophomore Jai Jensen has passed for 528 yards while Ulysses Patterson leads the River Kings in rushing yards and tackles.

