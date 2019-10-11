Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: North Scott handled Iowa City Liberty 24-10. Clinton was blanked at Clear Creek Amana 43-0.
Last meeting: North Scott 37, Clinton 7 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Radio: KROS 1340 AM
Overview: The Class 3A fifth-ranked Lancers have won 16 consecutive district games. They'll be the overwhelming favorite here against a young Clinton squad which has been blanked three times and held to seven points on two other occasions this year. North Scott's Jake Matthaidess has accounted for 1,027 total yards and 10 TDs. The Lancers are plus-8 in turnover margin this season. Clinton sophomore Jai Jensen has passed for 528 yards while Ulysses Patterson leads the River Kings in rushing yards and tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.