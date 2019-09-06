Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: North Scott knocked off Iowa City West at Lancer Stadium, 14-7. Central scored in the final minute to win at Muscatine, 28-25.
Last meeting: North Scott 54, Central 0 (2018)
Overview: The last four meetings in the series have been one-sided wins for North Scott — 54-0, 50-0, 27-7 and 28-7. The Lancers, ranked fourth in 3A this week, had two 100-plus-yard rushers last week in Jake Matthaidess and Quentin Allison. The defense limited West to 20 rushing yards and had six tackles for loss. Central's Sam Strang rushed for 147 yards and two scores in the opener. The Blue Devils are seeking their second 2-0 start in three years.
