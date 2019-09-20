Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Epworth

Last week: North Scott pulled away to a 20-0 win over Pleasant Valley. Western Dubuque stifled Decorah 23-2.

Last meeting: Western Dubuque 40, North Scott 21 (2018 playoffs)

@dox5

Overview: Western Dubuque is ranked No. 1 in 3A and North Scott is No. 3, a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal. The Bobcats are led by Ole Miss baseball recruit Calvin Harris. The quarterback has 694 total yards and has accounted for nine touchdowns in three games. North Scott offensive lineman Jackson Stoefen, a Kansas recruit, will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. The Lancers allowed only 70 total yards in last week's win. They give up only seven points per game.

