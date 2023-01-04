North Scott High School Girls Basketball 2022-23

North Scott
#;Name;Class;Ht;Position
2;Hattie Hagedorn;Sr.;5-7;Guard
4;Ellie Scott;So.;5-4;Guard
10;Isabella Mohr;Fr.;5-4;Guard
12;Bailey Boddicker;Sr.;5-7;Guard
14;Cora O'Neill;Sr.;5-9;Guard
20;McKinley Toohey;Jr.;5-4;Guard
22;Lexi Ward;Sr.;5-7;Guard
24;Abby Rouse;Sr.;5-5;Guard
30;Sydney Skarich;Jr.;5-9;Forward
32;McKenzie Moeller;Fr.;5-8;Guard
34;Kendall Knisley;Sr.;5-6;Guard
40;Lauren Golinghorst;Sr.;5-11;Forward
People are also reading…
42;Allison Moeller;Fr.;5-10;Guard
44;Makayla Farnum;Jr.;5-11;Forward/Center
50;Madison Wilshusen;Jr.;5-9;Center
Head coach: Devvin Davis
Assistant coach: Ashley Dexter