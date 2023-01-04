 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Scott High School Girls Basketball 2022-23

North Scott girls basketball

North Scott High School 2022-23 girls basketball team.

North Scott

#;Name;Class;Ht;Position

2;Hattie Hagedorn;Sr.;5-7;Guard

4;Ellie Scott;So.;5-4;Guard

10;Isabella Mohr;Fr.;5-4;Guard

12;Bailey Boddicker;Sr.;5-7;Guard

14;Cora O'Neill;Sr.;5-9;Guard

20;McKinley Toohey;Jr.;5-4;Guard

22;Lexi Ward;Sr.;5-7;Guard

24;Abby Rouse;Sr.;5-5;Guard

30;Sydney Skarich;Jr.;5-9;Forward

32;McKenzie Moeller;Fr.;5-8;Guard

34;Kendall Knisley;Sr.;5-6;Guard

40;Lauren Golinghorst;Sr.;5-11;Forward

42;Allison Moeller;Fr.;5-10;Guard

44;Makayla Farnum;Jr.;5-11;Forward/Center

50;Madison Wilshusen;Jr.;5-9;Center

Head coach: Devvin Davis

Assistant coach: Ashley Dexter

