North Scott High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its senior class:
Academics
Colin Wiersema, child of Kent & Amy Wiersema, plans to major in Civil Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: National Merit Scholarship Contest Finalist, 2018 All-State Academic Boys' Soccer Team and 4.0 Cumulative GPA.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The sooner you learn that everyone approaches problems a different way, the more productive you will be in creating solutions. That lesson, which I primarily learned through my high school education, is by far one of the most useful concepts I will take with me as I move to the next phase in my life. Whether it be the best way to build a bridge out of balsa wood for an engineering project, or the most effective way to score a goal in a soccer game, my time in high school has taught me to value others’ opinions. Different educational and life experiences offer up different angles, different views, and different solutions that I, as an individual, had never thought about before. I plan to use this lesson of considering all viewpoints and solutions often when I enter my perspective field of engineering--the field of problem solving.
Abigayle Shekleton, child of Shelly Herbst and Jesse Shekleton, plans to major in Speech and Hearing Sciences at The University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: 4.0 GPA, four-time Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union Distinguished in Academic Achievement Award winner and Summa Cum Laude Honors.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I learned that it is important, now more than ever, to be kind. In high school, it can be hard to find a group where you fit in. Many students are developing into better people during their 4 years in high school. Kindness is necessary, as everyone is struggling to find out who they are. It's much easier to be someone who is mean or makes fun of others, but in a time where everyone is changing, you need support. Each of us is unique, which is what makes the world a great place. Being kind makes everyone feel included, uniting us all in a strong bond.
The Arts
Natalie Romanick, child of Dianna and John Romanick, plans to major in Vocal Performance.
Top 3 achievements: Iowa All State Chorus 2016, 2017, and 2018, United States Pony Club (USPC) H-B Certification and USPC C-2 HSE Certification.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? It is incredibly easy to compare ourselves to others, especially in negative ways. But we should judge our actions and skills against our past selves—not the people surrounding us. Everyone is different; our goals begin and end in different places. Therefore, it is unfair to yourself and others to say that you are better or worse at something, whether it be academics, sports, arts, or something else. Yes, it is important to critique and improve but it should not be at the expense of others.
Connor Oetzmann, child of Kevin and Jackie Oetzmann, plans to major in Pre-Medicine at Drake University.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, two-time Speech All-State Performer and International Honor Thespian.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my four years at North Scott High School, I have learned a lot about myself and the person I hope to become in the future. Since my freshman year, I have been part of our school theatre program, Lancer Productions. Our directors often tell us “Act well thy part; there all honor lies.” This maxim speaks much farther than our theater troupe. In fact, it speaks very clearly to me. In all aspects of my life, I strive to do the best with whatever I have been given, and is fundamental to who I am as a person.
Humanities
Kevin Diep, child of Phuong Diep and Phuong Nguyen, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: President’s Volunteer Service Award, 4.0 GPA and earning Varsity letters in football and wrestling.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Many people say “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.” Over the past 4 years, I’ve experienced this firsthand. I’ve fully invested myself into my schoolwork and activities and it has shown that hard work does pay off; however, things haven’t always gone my way. Most times, it was what I didn’t do that had a bigger impact on the situation than what I did do. I’ve learned that it’s best to go with flow and control what you can control--effort and attitude. Giving your full effort in everything you do and always having a positive attitude will take you a long ways.
Caleb McCabe, child of Brian & Jennifer McCabe, plans to major in Biochemistry at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Graduating top of class, President of National Honor Society and 3x qualifier, 2x State Place winner for Varsity Wrestling.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Life moves fast. These last four years have been the most memorable of my life so far. I have learned many valuable lessons and gained many qualities throughout my high school experience. I have learned lessons on how to overcome adversity. This is what helped me overcome a reconstructive knee surgery and become a state place-winner in wrestling. I have been taught lessons of hard work. This is how I graduated top of my class with a perfect 4.0 GPA. I have also learned many lessons of friendship, loyalty, and leadership. Above all, I have learned to appreciate the little things in life. This is what I will bring with me for the rest of my life--an appreciation for the little things. Things like spending time with friends and family. Life moves fast. Slow down and appreciate the little things.
Leadership
Kaitlyn Bendickson, child of Troy and Tammy Bendickson, plans to major in Biology at either Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN or Harding University in Searcy, AR.
Top 3 achievements: 2018 Iowa All-State Chorus, 2017/18 President of Student Government and Summa Cum Laude.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Get out of your comfort zone! This phrase has been repeated to me more times than I can count over the past four years of high school. I didn’t want to listen to it at first--it’s hard to do something that makes you uncomfortable! But once I did, my life was better for it every single time. I’ve realized how important it is to push your own boundaries; you really do learn something new by trying something different, whether you enjoy it or not. The advice I’ve constantly been receiving is now the advice I give to others because I chose to try it myself and realized how great it can be. So yes, I found that learning how to get out of your comfort zone can be one of the most difficult life steps, but I realize now that it’s also one of the most important!
Gordy Field, child of Angie and John Field, plans to major in K-8 Education with an endorsement in counseling at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA.
Top 3 achievements: All-State Chorus Member, Student Body President and principle role in Seussical The Musical.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? While words cannot express all of the life lessons high school has taught me, I would say the one takeaway I will never forget from high school is that there is always a sense of community around you, regardless of wherever your path may take you. So put yourself out there, and step out of your comfort zone. Say hey to that person that may not have as many friends as everyone else, and invite him to hang out or share a lunch with you because not only will you never understand the impact that that small gesture had on him or her, but you never know the multitude of ways it may end up impacting you as a person in the future, without you even knowing it.
Math/The Sciences
Chloe Engelkes, child of Kristy and Barry Engelkes, plans to major in Chemistry at the University of Minnesota at Twin Cities.
Top 3 achievements: Academic All State for Basketball, 2019 4A State Champion in Basketball and Academic All-State for Cross Country
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? What is something I’ve learned that I’ll take with me after high school? Definitely not something from the sciences or from math — that’s for sure. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve learned a lot about integrating by parts and the immune system from plenty of teachers, and I’ll continue to remember the lessons they taught. But the most important thing I learned was that my beliefs are fallible. I learned that instead of completely shutting down when those beliefs are contradicted, I should instead listen, and maybe — on the off chance I was wrong — change my beliefs. That is the one lesson from high school that I can 100% say will change how I interact with the world in my future.
Slater Williams, child of Lori Williams and Kenny Castellano, plans to major in Mathematics at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: National Merit Scholar semifinalist, Summa Cum Laude graduate and participation in various sports.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Knowing when to quit and move on to something else is a big thing I learned in high school. Pressing on is not always the best choice, and I hope that I can keep this in mind in the future.
Vocational Education
Katie Seeman, child of Scott and Lisa Seeman, plans to major in Environmental Sciences at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Iowa FFA State Degree, five consecutive Superior Ratings at the Lee Piano Festival at Augustana College and President of the North Scott FFA Chapter.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? At the start of my high school career I was very quiet and shy, until I joined the FFA chapter. Through the different competitions and events I participated in I learned how to successfully share my ideas with people through public speaking and that what I had to say mattered. During my time in high school and in FFA, I have learned that it is important to share my ideas with others and use my knowledge to teach and be a mentor to younger students, especially within the FFA chapter. The communication skills I have gained through FFA and my time as president for the chapter are something I look forward to taking with me and growing in after high school.
J. Dalton Hanenburg, child of John and Cindy Hanenburg, plans to major in Agronomy at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: FFA State Degree, three-time varsity letter winner in football and 2nd Place FFA State Proficiency Award.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? There was a quote from Arthur Ashe that has helped shape my high school experience. In the quote, he says, "Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome." Throughout high school, I have learned to make the most out of every situation. Not just having a positive outlook about it but to think about what I can learn from it, and how it will help me. For example, waking up early every morning to lift has taught me discipline and perseverance. Being able to just put my mind to something and work on it until it’s accomplished will be something that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Then once I am finished, I can look back and think of how I am better for it afterward.
Young Journalist
Elsa Treiber, child of Karl and Kirsten Treiber, plans to major in Neuroscience at St. Louis University.
Top 3 achievements: Summa Cum Laude: 4.0 all semesters, Iowa State Dance Team Association Senior Scholarship Winner and six state championship titles with the North Scott Dance Team.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My time in high school has shaped the person I am today in many ways, making it difficult to choose just one learning experience. At North Scott I learned the didactic material presented in all the classes, but it is the lessons beyond the subject matter that have set a groundwork for my college education and future success, specifically the value of problem solving and independent thinking. In addition, I have also learned the importance of being a lifelong learner from my teachers. They motivated me to do more on my own outside of the required material and taught me how to set and achieve my own learning goals. I am grateful to have acquired all of these important skills in high school and they will serve me well far beyond the classroom.
Benjamin Leik, child of Lisa & Donald Leik, plans to major in History at the University of Northern Iowa.
Top achievement: Being editor of the yearbook.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Over four years at North Scott High School I learned many lessons that I will carry with me after high school. Most important of those lessons is, respect all people regardless of who they are. No matter where life takes you the most important thing will always be respect, throughout high school we have been taught to treat others the way you want to be treated. This lesson is extremely valuable, as I explore what life has to offer, I will still carry this lesson with me.
