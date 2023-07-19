FORT DODGE — Lisbon scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning after Northeast took the lead in the top half of the frame, and a two-run, walk-off home run sent the Rebels to a 6-4 defeat Wednesday in the consolation round of the Iowa Class 2A softball state tournament.

Northeast, which ended the season with a 22-13 record, was locked in a scoreless dual until the top of the fifth inning. Madison Kluever's home run helped the Rebels take a 3-0 lead in the inning.

Lisbon, which got home runs from Addie Petersen and Blair Baltes, pulled even with three runs in the bottom of the sixth before Northeast reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh.

Kluever took the loss for the Rebels, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. She walked six and struck out eight.

Kluever, Emma Kjergaard and Ally Kane led the Rebels on offense with two hits apiece. Kluever drove in two runs, while Leah Mangelsen and Kaitlyn Hansen had an RBI each.