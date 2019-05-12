Northeast High School, Goose Lake, has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Katelyn Matthew, child of Lori and Scott Matthew, plans to major in Psychology at Loras College, Dubuque.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, 4.0 GPA and Cross Country Captain
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In high school, I learned to be open to trying new things and to push yourself out of your comfort zone. Personally, for me, this meant getting involved in various extracurricular activities such as Student Council, Large Group and Individual Speech, Cross Country, and Soccer to name a few. As cliché as it sounds, it’s really beneficial; not only does it help you represent your school and yourself, you also get to grow from the experience it provides and build relationships along the way.
The Arts
Kerstin Sheceterle plans to major in Computer Science at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Two-time All-Stater for Large Group Speech, Becoming Secretary of Student Council and Best Supporting Actress (2017)
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something I never expected to gain in high school was courage. In middle school, I was really shy and was simply worrying about what everyone thought. High school seemed to almost break the shy in me. Every performance I have been in it has taught me that if you let go of the idea that people will make fun of you, then you will be happy. You cannot succeed if you are always holding back because of your fears. Once you let go of that, there is nothing that can stop you from achieving anything. I will never forget that courage is one of the most important things I have learned in high school, and I know that if I carry it through college I will be successful.
Humanities
Aaron Nicholas Schoon, child of Ken and Lisa Schoon, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, National Honor Society Member and State Speech Participant
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I have learned through my high school experience is the importance of understanding other peoples cultures. Having the opportunity to host foreigners in my own home as exchange students and studying foreign language in my high school, I quickly caught on that the world has a lot more to it than just Iowa. Moreover, I gained an understanding that cultural aspects of countries like language, food, and religion are important when making sales in the business world and when maintaining foreign relations with governments. Keeping in mind the importance of understanding these aspects, I plan to continue studying culture in the hope it prepares me for my future career and wherever it takes me.
Leadership
Levi Hoffman, child of Kevin and Nina Hoffman, plans to major in Accounting and Human Resource Management at the University of Northern Iowa.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Despite all of the academic knowledge I've accumulated throughout high school, I also credit my high school experience to shaping me into becoming a great leader. Throughout my high school career, I've been able to allow myself to become a positive role model within several high school extracurriculars. In doing so, I've created many memorable experiences with members of my school and my community. In helping fundraise, market and finance the several activities I've dedicated my time to, I've learned valuable managerial characteristics that will apply well to the workforce after my graduation from post-secondary education.
Math/The Sciences
Jaren Rathje, child of Shawn and Valerie Rathje, plans to major in Agriculture Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Academic All-State Team in football, Character Award in football and The Rebel Way Award in basketball
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In high school, I have learned that hard work will take you a long way in life. I have spent my time at Northeast working as hard as I can to get as high of grades as I can. But of all the classes I have taken, I have been able to maintain a 3.909 GPA through hard work and giving my best effort. My hard· work is also shown through athletics. In football, I have been selected for the Academic All-State lA football team. I have also earned the Character Award in football twice and The Rebel Way Award in basketball once. My athletic all academic achievements would not be accomplished without hard work. I will carry the value of hard work into college and even beyond into my future career. Going into agriculture engineering will require me to take some really hard classes and I will need hard work to motivate me to do the best I can at these classes so 1 can keep good grades in college. I would encourage everyone to work as hard as they can at whatever they do and good things will come.
Vocational Education
Amber Friedrichsen, child of Andy and Renee Friedrichsen, plans to major in Agriculture at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Wendy’s Heisman Award Winner, All-State Individual Speech 2019 and FFA Iowa Degree
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? What I have learned throughout my four years of high school is to live by the saying, “Not every day is good, but there is good in every day.” It is prevalent to students because it enables us to put things in perspective. Not every class will be interesting; not every test will be a 100%; not every assignment will be perfect. Sure, these un-met expectations might account for some not-so-good days. But that doesn’t mean that within these days there aren’t good things. Things like connecting with an unlikely peer; having a conversation with a beloved teacher, or just getting to have fun with friends. We tend to use our successes and failures to measure the value of our story. We often forget to pay attention to small details that are woven into the storyline. Despite the outcome of your story, there will always be parts that you can look back on and smile.
Young Journalist
Alixandra Wilslef, child of Ronald and Mary Wilslef, plans to major in Veterinarian Technician, Eastern Iowa Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Letter in choir, letter in soccer and Honor Roll
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? As my life as a high school senior is coming to an end, there are many things running through my mind. Thinking back to freshman year when I would sit in class and think to myself, “Can I be a senior yet?” Well, as a senior now all I want is to be a freshman again. Maybe without the homework and the school time, but just to be able to have all the memories back. To be able to sit in the lunchroom with my friends, and laugh about our jokes we make. The sad thing is, I will never be able to get that time back. The memories will forever be apart of my mind, but all the chances I didn’t take; I can’t get back. I would say one of the things I’ve learned throughout my high school career is that time is limited. Once a moment has passed you can’t get it back, so make sure you cherish every moment and take all the chances you can.
