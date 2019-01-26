CEDAR FALLS — Isaiah Brown brought Northern Iowa back, and Spencer Haldeman played the role of closer Saturday night during an 81-74 win over Evansville inside the McLeod Center.
Haldeman scored 16 of his game and career high 24 points over the final seven minutes, starting with an impressive step-back 3-pointer that gave UNI a lead it never relinquished with 6:51 remaining.
Trae Berhow often cleaned up Haldeman and company’s misses when they did occur, finished with five of his 10 rebounds on the offensive end and adding 19 points. Berhow carried UNI’s offense during a first half in which Isaiah Brown was benched with two fouls and only played five minutes.
A traditional three-point play off a drive was followed by another 3-pointer off an offensive rebound as Berhow gave UNI a 29-24 edge with 4:40 left in the first half.
Evansville answered with a 17-2 run to take a 10-point lead before Brown brought UNI back.
Brown scored twice off drives, found Luke McDonnell who knocked down a pair of free throws, and then added a 3-pointer for a 56-52 UNI lead with 8:26 remaining. Brown also came up with key defensive stops during that stretch — including a strong contest on a K.J. Riley miss, a defensive rebound and a play in which he dove onto the court to gain possession.
Evansville rallied to tie the score at 58 and Haldeman took over. After knocking down his step-back 3-pointer, he later scored five consecutive points off a sequence of free throws from a flagrant-1 foul and another trey that boosted UNI’s edge back to six, 66-60, with 5:28 left.
When Evansville cut its deficit back to two on a traditional three-point play by Riley at the 2:37 mark, Haldeman scored six unanswered to seal the victory, 76-68, with 58 seconds remaining.
