Vic Law had 25 points, A.J. Turner added a career-high 24 and Northwestern rallied from a 15-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining for a 75-68 victory over DePaul on Saturday.

Dererk Pardon had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Wildcats (7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Northwestern has won four straight in the annual matchup of Chicago-area schools.

Louisville 68, Indiana 67: Romeo Langford scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 Saturday to help Indiana rally for a 68-67 victory over Louisville.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. They needed a late 8-3 run to take control and two free throws from Langford with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.

Jordan Nwora finished with a career-high 24 points as the Cardinals (6-3) had a three-game winning streak end. Christen Cunningham added 16 points including a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the buzzer sounded.

Penn State 76, Colgate 65: Rasir Bolton scored a career-high 27 points and Penn State beat Colgate 76-65 on Saturday.

Bolton started hot from 3-point range and didn't cool off. He sank 7 of 9 shots from beyond the arc and notched 17 first-half points.

Minnesota 72, Arkansas St. 56: Freshman Daniel Oturu posted season highs with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Dupree McBrayer chipped in 14 points for Minnesota in a 72-56 win against Arkansas State on Saturday.

Oturu had his first double-double and added three blocks for the Gophers (8-2). Amir Coffey finished with 12 points as Minnesota cruised to the win after starting the game with a 21-2 run.

Fordham 78, Rutgers 70: Freshman guard Nick Honor scored a career-high 30 points going 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the 3-point line and Fordham upset Rutgers 78-70 on Saturday.

The two teams remained even for most of the first half; Rutgers outscored Fordham 12-7 in the last five minutes of the half and led 31-26 at intermission.

