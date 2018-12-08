Vic Law had 25 points, A.J. Turner added a career-high 24 and Northwestern rallied from a 15-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining for a 75-68 victory over DePaul on Saturday.
Dererk Pardon had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Wildcats (7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Northwestern has won four straight in the annual matchup of Chicago-area schools.
Louisville 68, Indiana 67: Romeo Langford scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 Saturday to help Indiana rally for a 68-67 victory over Louisville.
The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. They needed a late 8-3 run to take control and two free throws from Langford with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.
Jordan Nwora finished with a career-high 24 points as the Cardinals (6-3) had a three-game winning streak end. Christen Cunningham added 16 points including a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the buzzer sounded.
Penn State 76, Colgate 65: Rasir Bolton scored a career-high 27 points and Penn State beat Colgate 76-65 on Saturday.
Bolton started hot from 3-point range and didn't cool off. He sank 7 of 9 shots from beyond the arc and notched 17 first-half points.
Minnesota 72, Arkansas St. 56: Freshman Daniel Oturu posted season highs with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Dupree McBrayer chipped in 14 points for Minnesota in a 72-56 win against Arkansas State on Saturday.
Oturu had his first double-double and added three blocks for the Gophers (8-2). Amir Coffey finished with 12 points as Minnesota cruised to the win after starting the game with a 21-2 run.
Fordham 78, Rutgers 70: Freshman guard Nick Honor scored a career-high 30 points going 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the 3-point line and Fordham upset Rutgers 78-70 on Saturday.
The two teams remained even for most of the first half; Rutgers outscored Fordham 12-7 in the last five minutes of the half and led 31-26 at intermission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.