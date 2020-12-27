Not all alcohol gets better with age

If your household will be enjoying alcoholic drinks during the holidays, there are three key factors — air, temperature and light — that you should be aware of to keep the taste and color of your stock at a high level.
Most distilled spirits, such as whiskey, rum, brandy, gin, vodka and tequila, have a nearly indefinite shelf life if they are unopened. This is because the sugar content is low, limiting the growth of micro-organisms and the high alcohol content is deadly to bacteria.
Opened spirits are good for about one or two years depending on type. During this time the product will begin to lose flavor and color. However, the less liquor in the bottle, the faster it will expire.
Liqueurs and cordials such as Grand Marnier, Drambuie and Midori, have higher sugar content and other ingredients that make them spoil faster. The more sugar an alcohol-based product has, the faster it will expire.
Once open, liqueurs and cordials will spoil quickly and become undrinkable after one year. Follow the storage instructions on the bottle.
Unopened wine can go bad, but it depends on how it is stored (referred to as cellaring; temperature and light are important factors), the type of wine, and how long it has been stored.
Typically, lower cost wines ($10 to $30) maintain their quality for a shorter period of time than fine wines. A good rule to follow for lower cost, unopened white wine is to cellar it no longer than one to two years; an unopened bottle of red can be cellared about two to three years.
This is because these wines are designed to be enjoyed young and will not improve over time. If a wine is meant to be aged, that’s built into the winemaking process.
A fine wine can be cellared for decades if unopened. Cellaring temperatures are important for the storage of any unopened wine, with 55 degrees Fahrenheit being optimal.
All open wine, regardless of type, should be stored in the refrigerator (if no cool room is available for red wines). The length of time you can store opened wine depends on the type and the amount remaining in the bottle.
If there is a third or less of the bottle remaining, the duration decreases due to the level of oxygen present in the bottle that would lead to oxidation. Removing the air from the bottle is a good practice to reduce the risk of oxidation and to extend the storage time and the quality.
Sparkling wine and champagne lasts up to three days, a light white wine or rosé up to seven days, and other white wines and all red wines up to six days. Fortified wines like port or sherry can be stored for up to four weeks while maintaining good quality.
To reduce the risk of alcohol-related concerns, the 2015 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that if alcohol is consumed, it should be consumed in moderation — up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men — and only by adults of legal drinking age.