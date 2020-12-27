Not all alcohol gets better with age

If your household will be enjoying alcoholic drinks during the holidays, there are three key factors — air, temperature and light — that you should be aware of to keep the taste and color of your stock at a high level.

Most distilled spirits, such as whiskey, rum, brandy, gin, vodka and tequila, have a nearly indefinite shelf life if they are unopened. This is because the sugar content is low, limiting the growth of micro-organisms and the high alcohol content is deadly to bacteria.

Opened spirits are good for about one or two years depending on type. During this time the product will begin to lose flavor and color. However, the less liquor in the bottle, the faster it will expire.

Liqueurs and cordials such as Grand Marnier, Drambuie and Midori, have higher sugar content and other ingredients that make them spoil faster. The more sugar an alcohol-based product has, the faster it will expire.

Once open, liqueurs and cordials will spoil quickly and become undrinkable after one year. Follow the storage instructions on the bottle.

Unopened wine can go bad, but it depends on how it is stored (referred to as cellaring; temperature and light are important factors), the type of wine, and how long it has been stored.