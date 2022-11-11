(NOT DONE)

Women

Augustana 74, Simpson 62: Starting off the season at the Tip-Off Classic in Dubuque, Coach Mark Beinborn's Augustana College Vikings trailed Simpson but a point. After that, though, the Vikings caught traction with a 15-point advantage in the second quarter and never looked back en route to a 74-62 victory.

Augie outscored Simpson 27-12 to take a 38-24 lead at the half over the Storm. Even surrendering a 29-point fourth quarter, the Vikings couldn't be caught.

Macy Beinborn’s 25-point performance (7 of 14 from beyond the arc) led Augie. Gabi Loiz chipped in 12 points and two steals while guard Presley Case snagged 11 of the team’s 48 rebounds and added two steals to go with four points in their Augie debut after missing last season with a knee injury.

Men

Richmond 68, Northern Iowa 55: The University of Northern Panthers were only behind by three at halftime, trailing the Richmond Spiders 32-29. But the hosting Spiders pulled away in the second half for the 68-55 non-conference victory.

Sophomore Bowen Born led the Panthers with 17 points while classmate Tytan Anderson, a North Scott High School graduate, added 13 points and 10 rebounds to log the only double-double in the contest.

Up next for the 1-1 Panthers is a trip to 18th-ranked Virginia at 7 p.m. on Monday.

College of Lake County 68, Black Hawk 59: The Black Hawk Braves took a 36-25 lead over the hosting Lancers into halftime, but couldn't hold the advantage, dropping a 68-59 non-conference decision.

Cameron Rowe led the Braves (2-3) with 18 points, shooting exclusively from beyond the arc and hitting 6 of 10 shots. Aldane Barrett led the team with seven rebounds and Cortaviaus Seales paced the team, which was coming off a 67-63 Thursday win over Spoon River, in assists with five. Jeremiah Dunklin added in two of the team’s three blocks and three of the team’s eight steals.