Notre Dame football a tradition in Rose's family

“You’re out in space. There’s faster guys,” Rose said. “The tackles you have aren’t in the box. You need to really break down, know where your help is and force the ball back. From that aspect it’s pretty challenging but that’s the biggest difference.”

Maybe Rose isn’t giving himself enough credit?

“It’s instinctual with him,” Lima said. “His brother started four years at Hillsdale at middle linebacker, and they both have an instinct to find the ball pretty well. That’s the start of things happening.”

Lima, even though he’s been removed from his playing days for several decades, jumps at the chance to give a scouting report on his grandson. It might not read so differently from the one somebody may have written about him.

“He’s a tough kid. He’s not afraid of the contact,” Lima said of Rose. “Football requires you to sort of give up your body and boy, he gives it up. He goes from sideline to sideline and I think that served him better as the middle linebacker, but I’m proud of the fact that he went outside like that. That’s where I played.”