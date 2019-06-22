QC RIVER BANDITS, at Beloit, today, 2 p.m. (TuneIn Radio)

CUBS, host Mets, today, 1:20 p.m., (KGCW-TV 26 & KJOC-FM 93.5 & WKEI-FM 100.1 & WKEI-AM 1450)

CARDINALS, host Angels, today, 1:15 p.m. (FS-Midwest & WRMJ-FM 102.3)

WHITE SOX, at Rangers, today, 2:05 p.m. (MyTV 8.3)

