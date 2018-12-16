9. Nu Gruv Society Jam 

The Nu Gruv Society, a Quad-City based collective with the mission of creating and promoting modern urban music, is presenting its monthly showcase this weekend at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The showcase and jam will feature performances by local and visiting hip-hop, jazz and soul musicians as well as poets. Admission is free.

8 p.m. Friday, Rozz-Tox. Free

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments