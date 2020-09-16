Nuggets crash LA party, will face Lakers in West finals

This time, Denver features a play-making point guard in Murray and a center who thinks of himself as a point guard in Jokic.

Combined, they've helped the Nuggets go 6-0 in elimination games this postseason. Pressure doesn't bother them.

"It's just fun, the journey," Jokic said. "This is an interesting team. We don't have many superstars."

Actually, they have two burgeoning stars in Murray and Jokic. In the Game 7 win over the Clippers, Murray scored 40 points while Jokic finished with 16 points, 13 assists and 22 rebounds.

The Nuggets are playing with an abundance of confidence, no matter the deficit. They were down by double digits in Games 5, 6 and 7 but came back to win each time.

"We are not accepting that someone is better than us," said Jokic, whose squad beat San Antonio last season in Game 7 before losing to Portland in seven games. "They really need to beat us and need to play much better than us. ... When we start playing for each other and you see the ball is flowing and the defense and everybody has everyone's back, it's really fun."