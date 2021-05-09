Nurses: Thank you for desire to make a difference

Today we celebrate nurses by introducing you to 10 people making their mark on the Quad-Cities. Their chosen profession demands extraordinary skill and dedication. They all exhibit abundant drive and determination, but first and foremost, a desire to make a difference. And as we got to know each of our honorees, we found they share something else in common: They exemplify what it means to put others before yourself.

This year’s honorees will tell you that they are just doing their jobs. But those who know them well have shared examples of how each has gone beyond the call of duty in bringing compassion, respect, and empathy to their care. Watching them in action this past year, we are more aware than ever of the heroic work done by nurses. They worked long hours, navigating an ever-changing environment brought on by the pandemic to keep our community safe. Nurses were the ones by patients’ sides, holding their hands, making sure they weren’t alone and scared. They were there to celebrate patients’ birthdays and comfort them through loss. Their care encompassed patients and families alike.

These truly are remarkable times and we are proud to share these remarkable stories. A special thanks to Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health for partnering with us to recognize and honor these nurses. And to all the nurses across the Quad Cities, we thank you. You are the heart of health care.

