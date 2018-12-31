Check out this New Year's Eve celebratory concert, featuring three Quad-City bands paying tribute to one of their favorite rock bands, at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Waking Robots will play songs by Jane's Addiction, The Last Glimpse will play Smashing Pumpkins songs and Jenny Lynn Stacy will play tunes by They Might Be Giants. Music starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs $6. For more info, visit ribco.com.

9 p.m. Monday, RIBCO, $6

