Guides will share the histories of prominent agriculture and manufacturing people of Scott County buried at Oakdale., and will identify notable architecture and scenery at the cemetery. Some of the route involves hills and difficult terrain.
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Oakdale Memorial Gardens , 2501 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Free.
