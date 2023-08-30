PENDINGS

Joanne Wenndt, 89, of Lowden, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home. Arrangements pending at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence, Iowa.

Patricia Elaine Ackerman, 90, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 27. Arrangements pending at Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.

Gary M. Stimpson, 74, of Moline, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Kathleen Deatrick, 72, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements pending at Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Sue Pace, 71, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at home. Arrangements pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Koy E. Thiering, 48, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at his home. Arrangements pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.