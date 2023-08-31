PENDING

Marleen Coon, 73, of Freeport, Illinois, and formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at home. Arrangements pending at Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.

Beatrice M. Benton, 101, of Milan, Illinois, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Allure of the Quad Cities, Moline. Arrangements pending at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Eugene D. “Clipper” Schrupp, 82, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, August 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Mary C. Klingborg, 89, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Ruth J. Kueter, 90 of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Arrangements pending at Weerts Funeral Home.

Robert H. Weihler, 62, of Sherrard, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

James “Jim” W. Goings, 91, of Milan, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Arrangements pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

John Leo Richard, 70, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 29, 2023. Arrangements pending at Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Donald Wayne Moore, 57, of Hampton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at OSF-St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Allen Park, 66, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Kahl Home. Arrangements pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.