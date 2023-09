PENDING

Keith “KT” Wayne Taylor Jr., 33, Davenport, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, in Rock Island. Arrangements pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Patricia A. Boyd, 82, Rock Island, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hope Creek Nursing Center, East Moline. Arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Casey Posten, 74, Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. Arrangements pending at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Janet “Jan” J. Harroun, 84, Reynolds, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds.

Karen K. Nelson, 80, Davenport, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Pamela Jean Hoeper, 60, formerly of Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Arrangements pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Verl Mae Larsen, 58, Orion, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Unity Point Health, Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.

Sara J. Hallas, 75, Coal Valley, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.