Marvin A. Hancq, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Hope Creek Nursing and Rehab, East Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Roger E. Clarke, 84, of Milan, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Watson Harris, Jr., 75, of Muscatine, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Rev. Kenneth Porter, 61, of East Moline, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at OSF Medical Center St. Frances, Peoria, Ill. Arrangements are pending at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

Maurice Klahn, age 71, of Lost Nation, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements are pending at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence, Iowa.

Dee Ahrens, 60, of Davenport, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Judy Schaller, 84, of Fenton, Ill., passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at CGH Medical Center, Sterling, Ill. Arrangements are pending at The Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Morrison, Ill.

Robert Haney, 94, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Arrangements are pending at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Jayne Marie Moritz, 16, of Bettendorf, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Paul E. Reynolds, 91, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Hope Creek Nursing and Rehab, East Moline. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Harold Gene James, 87, of Bettendorf, passed away on Tuesday, September 12. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.