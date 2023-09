PENDING

Roger A. Tuttle, age 59, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Gerita A. Nelson, 88, of Annawan, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023, at OSF St. Luke's Hospital, Kewanee. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.

Jerald R. Bronemann, 83, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Jackson Ridge Healthcare Center in Maquoketa. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Judith A. “Judy” Cary, 76, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Reita Mattis, 74, of Albany, passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Mississippi Valley Cremation and Direct Burial, Moline.

Lyle Vance, 72, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Harmony Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Richard Peterson, 89, of Moline, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at UP Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Debra Roser, 67, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, at her home in Muscatine. Arrangements are pending with Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services.

Charles A. Rudiger, Sr., 102, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, September 17, 2023, in his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Lee Roberts Jr., 65, of East Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, September 17, 2023. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Evelyn M. Murrell, 91, of Davenport, died Sunday, September 17, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Jeanett M. West, 42, of Eldridge, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.