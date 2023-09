PENDING

James Justus, 59, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, in Bettendorf, Iowa. Arrangements pending at Runge Mortuary.

Francie Hill, 82, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House—Bettendorf. Arrangements pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory—Clinton.

Mildred E. Farwell, 86, of Rock Island, Illinois, formerly of Reynolds, Illinois, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023. Arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, Illinois.

Maynard Edward Stych, 83, of Muscatine passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus. Arrangements pending at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine, Iowa.

Mildred E. Mather, 101, of Springdale, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements pending at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch, Iowa.

Jeri L. Parks, 64, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home. Arrangements pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Barbara J. Foster, 83, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Clarice L. Glenney, 102, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Arrangements pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, Iowa.