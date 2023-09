Martha Fuller, 79, of Aledo, died Friday, September 1, 2023, at her home. Services are pending at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

Georgia Robinson, 82, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Saturday morning, September 2, 2023, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Elizabeth Ann Hunt, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Carol A. Parker, 76, of Frisco, Texas, formerly of East Moline, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Plano, TX. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

James Bisanz, 56, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Merle E. Unzel, 85, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Everett H. Boettcher, 88, of Walcott, Iowa, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Craig Howell, 75, of Moline, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at UnityPoint Health — Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Patricia Shady, 81, of Cincinnati, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Gerald "Jerry" Cooper, 89, of Hampton, Illinois, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at home in Hampton. Arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Mary Ann Walters, 74, of Geneseo, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, Iowa. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Jeffrey D. Rosenboom, 67, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Belinda Wilson, 73, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Nursing & Rehab, Rock Island, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Georgia Robinson, 82, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Saturday morning, September 2, 2023, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland, Iowa.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced under the care of the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.