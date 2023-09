PENDING

Gregg A. Bridge-Chase, 68, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at home. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Nelda E. Cassidy, 99, of Walcott, Iowa, died on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Ezra McDonald, 79, of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, September 3, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.

Ester L. Riggs, 85, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday September 6, 2023, at Bickford Cottage in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Katherine M. Sellman, 95, of Geneseo, passed away on September 5, 2023, at Hammond Henry Long Term Care Center-Geneseo. Arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.

Jeffrey David Rosenboom, 67, of Moline, died September 4, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

William Whipka Jr, 78, formerly of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Davenport Lutheran Home, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.