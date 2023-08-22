Judith Ione DeTellem, 83, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Atalissa, Iowa. Arrangements pending at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Aaron Eads, 61, of Preston, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at home. Arrangements pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Pamela J. Einfeldt, 75, of Andalusia, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Beverly J. Bealer, 87, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL.

Anna Leone, 73, of Moline, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

John C. Bertelli, 69 of East Moline, passed away Friday, August, 18 2023 at Allure of Moline. Arrangements pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Tamara Lee Heflen, 78, of Moline, passed away on Sunday August 20, 2023, at her home. Arrangements pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Rosalie Lashbrook, 90, of Moline, died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Glenwood Marshall, 69, of Bennett, passed August 21, 2023 in Bennett. Arrangements: Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.

Jason Pitman, 17, of Coal Valley, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023. Arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Richard Janes, 63, of Moline, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at home. Arrangements pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.