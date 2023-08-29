PENDINGS Linda Hoffman, 78, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at her home. Arrangements pending at Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.





Timothy Kerr, 65, of Moline, Illinois, passed away Friday August 25, 2023, at his home. Arrangements pending at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Anton E. Kerchner, 78, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Joseph Preston, 68, of Green Island, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque. Celebration of life will be held at a later date; Law Jones Funeral Home.

Marilyn R. Geerts, 91, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023. Arrangements pending at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory.

Marcella Steinke, 92, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at her home, Grand Haven, Eldridge, Iowa. Arrangements pending at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Mark Schanze, 45, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, in DeWitt. Arrangements pending at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound.

Kenneth C. Huesmann, 80, of Stockton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at his home. Arrangements pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.